A visit from Bryan Stow lifts the Giants' spirits

Assault victim and San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow takes a group photo with students during a visit to Sunnyvale Middle School on Jan. 6. Stow was on hand that day, and at Columbia Middle School Jan. 13, to teach students about living a bully-free life. The visit was coordinated by Pam Murdock, Sunnyvale School District's health and wellness programs liaison.

