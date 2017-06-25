A visit from Bryan Stow lifts the Giants' spirits
Assault victim and San Francisco Giants fan Bryan Stow takes a group photo with students during a visit to Sunnyvale Middle School on Jan. 6. Stow was on hand that day, and at Columbia Middle School Jan. 13, to teach students about living a bully-free life. The visit was coordinated by Pam Murdock, Sunnyvale School District's health and wellness programs liaison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC