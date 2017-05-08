Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets ove...

Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets over Giants 4-3

Plagued by injuries, obstinance and absenteeism, the New York Mets have managed to win seven of 10 following a six-game losing streak. "Considering all that's going on around here, we're doing a really good job of compartmentalizing and focusing on what's going on on the field," Neil Walker said after his two-out single in the ninth inning lifted the Mets over the San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night.

