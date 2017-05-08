Walker's single in 9th lifts Mets over Giants 4-3

Neil Walker hit a game-ending single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the New York Mets put turmoil aside to beat the reeling San Francisco Giants 4-3 Monday night. Michael Conforto, who has struggled in limited at-bats against left-handers, reached base for the third time when he walked leading off the ninth against lefty Josh Osich .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.