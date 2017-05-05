The World According to Gary: Giants come out on top

On today's edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox. The Baltimore Orioles were upset with the way things were handled during Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox after starting pitcher Kevin Gausman was ejected in the bottom of the second inning for hitting Xander Bogaerts with a pitch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.