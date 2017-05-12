The San Francisco Giants May be Terri...

The San Francisco Giants May be Terrible, But Buster Posey is Still Awesome

Even though the San Francisco Giants are technically the worst team in baseball right now, Buster Posey remains one of the best players in the league. It's easy to miss these things when your team is terrible, but the lack of wins from the San Francisco Giants shouldn't make you miss the awesomeness of Buster Posey.

