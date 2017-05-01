Stephen Curry pokes fun at Madison Bu...

Stephen Curry pokes fun at Madison Bumgarner for dirt biking injury

6 hrs ago

Warriors' Stephen Curry sits on the bench during their game against the Blazers in a first round playoff series at Oracle Arena in Oakland on April 19. When asked about his plans while the Warriors are in Utah to take on the Jazz this weekend during a second-round playoff series, Curry made a quick reference to Giants ace Madison Bumgarner. "I heard it snowed last week so I might try to go to the slopes, get a little snowboarding in, snowmobilin', hang out in the altitude," Curry began .

