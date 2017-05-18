Statcast of the Day: Arroyo's clutch AB in 13th

Christian Arroyo added another memorable moment to his young career Saturday night at Busch Stadium, breaking a scoreless tie against the Cardinals in the 13th inning with a two-run double in Not only did the 21-year-old third baseman come through in a clutch situation, he did it against a pitch that has proven challenging for him early in his big league career. Arroyo smashed an 83.6 mph changeup from Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist off the wall in left-center to put the Giants ahead.

