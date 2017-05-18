Statcast of the Day: Arroyo's clutch ...

Statcast of the Day: Arroyo's clutch AB in 13th

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Giants

Christian Arroyo added another memorable moment to his young career Saturday night at Busch Stadium, breaking a scoreless tie against the Cardinals in the 13th inning with a two-run double in Not only did the 21-year-old third baseman come through in a clutch situation, he did it against a pitch that has proven challenging for him early in his big league career. Arroyo smashed an 83.6 mph changeup from Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist off the wall in left-center to put the Giants ahead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,778 • Total comments across all topics: 281,182,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC