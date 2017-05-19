St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny ejected vs. San Francisco Giants
St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was ejected from Friday night's game by plate umpire Nic Lentz in the top of the seventh inning, moments before rain forced a halt to play. Matheny was arguing with Lentz when he came out to relieve Matt Bowman after Buster Posey drew a walk on a close 3-2 pitch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC