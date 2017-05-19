St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Math...

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny ejected vs. San Francisco Giants

3 hrs ago

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was ejected from Friday night's game by plate umpire Nic Lentz in the top of the seventh inning, moments before rain forced a halt to play. Matheny was arguing with Lentz when he came out to relieve Matt Bowman after Buster Posey drew a walk on a close 3-2 pitch.

