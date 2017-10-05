SF Giants Minor Lines 5/10/17: Chris Shaw keeps on hitting

Today's the third straight short slate for Minor Lines this week, as everybody in the system's gotten off days. So let's start off by taking a moment to check in on an old friend, who's very slowly making his way through the development chain: HIGHLIGHTS : Sam Coonrod had 8 Ks; Chris Shaw picks up two more hits; DJ Myers struck out 6 in 7 IP.

