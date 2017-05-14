SF Giants: Belt, Ruggiano power Giants to 3-1 victory over Reds
The SF Giants knocked off the Reds for the second straight game thanks to a few homers, and stellar pitching. After a seventeen inning game the day before, the SF Giants, thanks to how the season had gone so far, were likely expected to lay an egg.
