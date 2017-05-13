San Francisco Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner might return later than expected
San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner , who injured his throwing shoulder in a dirt bike accident last month, might return later than expected. The Giants expect Bumgarner will begin playing catch late in May and could be pitching for them in early August, according to John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle.
