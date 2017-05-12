San Francisco Giants are zapping their brains to improve performance
Members of the San Francisco Giants are using transcranial direct current stimulation in an effort to improve their performance on the field. According to SF Giants sports scientist Geoff Head , "some big-name players" are using the Halo Sport device, resembling Beats headphones, to deliver a small amount of current to the wearer's motor cortex.
