San Francisco Giants: April Review

If I had to describe all of the emotions and words that came to my head during the month of April, the most common would be pain, suffering, agony, bullpen, injury, dirt bikes, boss-baby, more injuries, more bullpen, trauma, and cruel and unusual. The San Francisco Giants are 9-17 and the only National League team to have a single digit in the win column.

