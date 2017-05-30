Relentless Nats are too much for Giants

The Washington Nationals again demonstrated their offensive depth and balance on Tuesday night, receiving contributions throughout the batting order to amass 14 hits and outclass the San Francisco Giants, 6-3. Trea Turner and Jayson Werth , Washington's first two hitters, went 5-for-9.

