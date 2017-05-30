Posey leads NL catchers in All-Star b...

Posey leads NL catchers in All-Star ballot

13 hrs ago

Giants catcher Buster Posey jumped to a solid early lead as the National League's top vote-getter at his position in fan balloting for the All-Star Game presented by MasterCard. Fans may cast votes for starters at MLB.com and all 30 club sites -- on computers, tablets and smartphones -- exclusively online using the until Thursday, June 29, at 8:59 p.m. PT.

