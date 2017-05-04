Peraza flourishing in No. 7 spot
Jose Peraza may have dropped down in the batting order, but every other statistical aspect of his hitting is definitely trending upward. The Reds second baseman, now hitting seventh in the Cincinnati order instead of second, extended his hitting streak to nine games Friday night by driving in a career-high four runs with three hits during a "The important thing is that I'm in the lineup; it doesn't matter if I'm second or eighth or fourth," Peraza said through interpreter Julio Morillo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cincinatti Reds.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC