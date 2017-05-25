Pence close to Minor League rehab stint
Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Saturday that right fielder Hunter Pence was on schedule to begin his Minor League injury rehabilitation assignment Wednesday or Thursday. Pence looked ready to test his strained left hamstring sooner, given the high frequency with which he drove batting-practice pitches over AT&T Park's outfield walls.
