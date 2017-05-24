Peeta s brews Giants coffee blend
A portion of proceeds from Peet's new Giants Clubhouse Blend will go to the Giants Community Fund for underserved youth. Peet's Coffee has teamed up with the San Francisco Giants to introduce the 2017 Giants Clubhouse Blend, with sales benefiting underserved youth via the Giants Community Fund.
