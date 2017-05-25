Nunez out of lineup with possible con...

Nunez out of lineup with possible concussion

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Francisco Giants

Eduardo Nunez was held out of the Giants lineup Monday and was being examined for a possible concussion after getting hit in the head while sliding into home plate a day earlier. Nunez was injured while scoring on a passed ball in the first inning of Sunday's 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves but remained in the game to deliver an RBI single in the second inning despite having some blurry vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Cuba
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,580 • Total comments across all topics: 281,379,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC