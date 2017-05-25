Nunez out of lineup with possible concussion
Eduardo Nunez was held out of the Giants lineup Monday and was being examined for a possible concussion after getting hit in the head while sliding into home plate a day earlier. Nunez was injured while scoring on a passed ball in the first inning of Sunday's 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves but remained in the game to deliver an RBI single in the second inning despite having some blurry vision.
