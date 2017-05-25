Nunez out of lineup with possible concussion

Eduardo Nunez was held out of the Giants lineup Monday and was being examined for a possible concussion after getting hit in the head while sliding into home plate a day earlier. Nunez was injured while scoring on a passed ball in the first inning of Sunday's 7-1 win over the Atlanta Braves but remained in the game to deliver an RBI single in the second inning despite having some blurry vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Giants.