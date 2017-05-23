NLDS rematch: Cueto, Lester on MLB.TV

NLDS rematch: Cueto, Lester on MLB.TV

The National League Division Series rematch between the Cubs and Giants continues tonight with a premier pitching matchup, adding intrigue to what was already the highlight of a jammed-packed Major League schedule. The last time Johnny Cueto and Jon Lester matched up was Game 1 of last year's NLDS, an instant classic during which the two aces went pitch-for-pitch.

