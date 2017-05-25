Moore gets no backing in loss to Nats

Moore gets no backing in loss to Nats

Tanner Roark and three relievers combined on an eight-hit shutout, Ryan Zimmerman homered and scored twice, and the Washington Nationals beat the San Francisco Giants, 3-0, on Monday in a game that featured a benches-clearing brawl in the eighth inning. Daniel Murphy added two hits and two RBIs and Anthony Rendon singled twice to pace the Nationals in the opener of this three-game series at AT&T Park.

