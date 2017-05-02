Matt Moore implodes, Giants crushed 13-5 at Dodger Stadium

MAY 02: Pitcher Matt Moore #45 of the San Francisco Giants wipes his face during a break in action in the second inning of the MLB game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on May 2, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Whatever is causing the left-hander to pitch terribly away from home this season, the Giants need to address this road rash sooner rather than later.

