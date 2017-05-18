Martinez: Nine innings, no runs, no s...

Martinez: Nine innings, no runs, no shutout

12 hrs ago Read more: Anniston Star

Carlos Martinez, in quest of his first shutout and complete game of his big-league career Saturday night, allowed just two hits and no runs in nine innings against the San Francisco Giants. But he got neither the shutout nor the complete game although the game went scoreless to the 11th at Busch Stadium.

