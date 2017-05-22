Leading Off: Cano comes off DL; Harvey returns home

San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik, right, scores in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on a single by Brandon Belt, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May 22, 2017, in Chicago. less San Francisco Giants' Joe Panik, right, scores in front of Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on a single by Brandon Belt, during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Monday, May ... more Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera hits a solo home run against the Texas Rangers in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.