Kershaw silences Giants as Dodgers end three-game skid

12 hrs ago

Clayton Kershaw held the San Francisco Giants to three singles over seven scoreless innings, stopping the Dodgers' three-game losing streak and preventing a sweep at AT&T Park with a 6-1 victory Wednesday afternoon. The win was only the seventh in 27 games for the Dodgers at AT&T Park since the start of the 2015 season.

