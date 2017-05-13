Joe Panik flashes gold glove with spi...

Joe Panik flashes gold glove with spinning pick and throw to first

Read more: KNBR-AM San Francisco

With no outs in the top of the 8th inning Saturday in the San Francisco Giant's game against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, Eugenio Suarez smashed a ball to Panik's left. Panik snagged the grounder, spun, and put a throw on the money to Brandon Belt, who had just moved to first base from left field.

