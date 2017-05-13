Joe Panik flashes gold glove with spinning pick and throw to first

With no outs in the top of the 8th inning Saturday in the San Francisco Giant's game against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, Eugenio Suarez smashed a ball to Panik's left. Panik snagged the grounder, spun, and put a throw on the money to Brandon Belt, who had just moved to first base from left field.

