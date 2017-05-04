Improvements Needed: 2017 Giants' Re-tool Job
The San Francisco Giants came into 2017 feeling as though an improved bullpen would be the only missing piece to the puzzle that wasn't solved in 2016. After one month into the new season, the 'Gigantes' have found that last year's puzzle had a few more missing pieces to it, namely: The Offense and Bullpen.
