How a former Giants pitcher came to a fork in the road a " and found an unusual claim to fame
Because he was once a skinny teenager with big glasses and a ho-hum fastball, Fred Breining loves talking to youngsters with major league dreams. Breining somehow carved out a Giants career by coming up with a forkball - after realizing two pitches into his professional career that his curve wasn't going to cut it.
