Home plate umpire Tony Randazzo leaves game in 14th inning

Home plate umpire Tony Randazzo left the game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants before the top of the 14th inning. Randazzo was hit directly in the mask by a 91 mph fastball from San Francisco's Johnny Cueto in the fifth inning but remained in the game until after the 13th inning Friday night.

