Good fortune produces good baseball for Giants in win over Dodgers

14 hrs ago Read more: Marin Independent Journal

The Giants enjoyed their share of fortune Monday and then translated that into some good baseball to extend their season-best winning streak to four games with a 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park. “We did a lot of good things,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

