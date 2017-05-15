Good fortune produces good baseball for Giants in win over Dodgers
The Giants enjoyed their share of fortune Monday and then translated that into some good baseball to extend their season-best winning streak to four games with a 8-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at AT&T Park. “We did a lot of good things,” Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.
