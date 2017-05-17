Giants to add Bonds to Wall of Fame in July

The Giants announced on Wednesday that Barry Bonds, baseball's all-time home run leader, will be honored with a spot on the club's Wall of Fame on July 8. Bonds, who had 762 home runs when his career ended following the 2007 season, will become the 49th player to be immortalized with a plaque on AT&T Park's brick King Street wall. Those who receive this distinction must have performed for the San Francisco Giants for at least nine seasons, or for five years with at least one All-Star selection.

