Giants rally in 9th, hold off Mets 6-5 to stop 5-game slide

Christian Arroyo broke a ninth-inning tie with a three-run double and the San Francisco Giants took advantage of a critical error by third baseman Wilmer Flores, rallying past the New York Mets 6-5 on Wednesday to stop a five-game losing streak. Hunter Pence hit a tying single off closer Jeurys Familia in a four-run ninth that gave the Giants only their third victory in 11 games.

