Giants promote OF Ruggiano, designate Stubbs for assignment

The San Francisco Giants promoted outfielder Justin Ruggiano from Triple-A Sacramento and designated outfielder Drew Stubbs for assignment before their game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Stubbs, who broke into the majors with the Reds in 2009, was brought up from Sacramento on April 24 when OF Aaron Hill was sent to the disabled list with a right forearm strain.

