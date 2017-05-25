Giants notes: Should team officials send Christian Arroyo back to Triple-A?

San Francisco Giants third baseman Christian Arroyo comes off the field after being forced out at second against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at AT&T Park Friday, May 12, 2017, in San Francisco, Calif. CHICAGO Giants manager Bruce Bochy praised third baseman Christian Arroyo's attitude as the rookie battles through a pronounced skid at the plate, but did not dismiss the possibility that the 21-year-old would be optioned back to Triple-A Sacramento on the team's upcoming homestand.

