Giants notes: Johnny Cueto expected to start despite blister, Brandon ...
Johnny Cueto #47 of the San Francisco Giants pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 9, 2017 in San Diego, California. CINCINNATI Johnny Cueto continues to manage a blister on his pitching hand and is expected to take the ball in Sunday's series finale here against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.
