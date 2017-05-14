Giants notes: Hunter Pence has strained hamstring, likely headed to DL
MAY 08: Hunter Pence #8 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets on May 8, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Right fielder Hunter Pence underwent an MRI exam on his left hamstring that showed a mild strain, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.
