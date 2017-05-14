Giants notes: Hunter Pence has strain...

Giants notes: Hunter Pence has strained hamstring, likely headed to DL

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

MAY 08: Hunter Pence #8 of the San Francisco Giants hits a two run home run in the first inning against the New York Mets on May 8, 2017 at Citi Field in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. Right fielder Hunter Pence underwent an MRI exam on his left hamstring that showed a mild strain, Giants manager Bruce Bochy said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Francisco Giants Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Shay 1
MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15) May '15 Liam 1
News San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15) May '15 tom wingo 2
News A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
News Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15) Apr '15 mike tirico 2
News Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14) Dec '14 shuttip 2
See all San Francisco Giants Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC