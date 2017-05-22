Giants notes: Denard Span sidelined again, Hunter Pence making...

Chicago fans celebrate the Chicago Cubs 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland in 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series, outside Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois early on November 3, 2016. Ending America's longest sports title drought in dramatic fashion, the Chicago Cubs captured their first World Series since 1908 by defeating the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in a 10-inning thriller that concluded early on November 3. / AFP PHOTO / Tasos KatopodisTASOS KATOPODIS/AFP/Getty Images CHICAGO The Giants came within three outs of making one more trip to Wrigley Field last October.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.