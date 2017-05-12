Giants manager Bruce Bochy tries to explain the unexplainable
How does a veteran manager come up with answers for a tailspin that has a perennial playoff contender with the worst record in major league baseball after 36 games? Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't make excuses Friday as the Giants prepared to host the Cincinnati Reds at AT&T Park, but he didn't have any solutions, either. It's the nature of a team-wide slump - the Giants are 12-24 and have lost nine of their last 12 - that problems are everywhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC