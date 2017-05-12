Giants manager Bruce Bochy tries to e...

Giants manager Bruce Bochy tries to explain the unexplainable

5 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

How does a veteran manager come up with answers for a tailspin that has a perennial playoff contender with the worst record in major league baseball after 36 games? Giants manager Bruce Bochy didn't make excuses Friday as the Giants prepared to host the Cincinnati Reds at AT&T Park, but he didn't have any solutions, either. It's the nature of a team-wide slump - the Giants are 12-24 and have lost nine of their last 12 - that problems are everywhere.

