Giants GM Bobby Evans: "Fans have a right to be upset"

MAY 09: Jeff Samardzija #29 of the San Francisco Giants reacts after Michael Conforto #30 of the New York Mets hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field on May 9, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. NEW YORK For the first time in 26 years, the Giants own the worst record in the major leagues beyond May 1. So much happened in that quarter-century: Barry Bonds transformed his home into a baseball town, the wrecking ball wiped out Candlestick Park, Tim Lincecum irrepressibly exploded down the mound and the Giants hoisted three World Series trophies on the steps of City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.