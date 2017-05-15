Giants extend unprecedented winning streak with 8-3 win over Reds
The Giants won easily today and that's a very odd sentence to write, because it didn't seem like it was one any of us would ever read or ever think again, so long as this current permutation of the Giants existed, limping aimlessly through a 162-game gauntlet of garbage. And yet they scored 8 and won their third series of the season and they did it against a team that has given them a lot of trouble home and away over the past 7-8 years.
