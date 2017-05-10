Giants expecting to activate Span and...

Giants expecting to activate Span and Crawford on Thursday

16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

It appears the Giants will be closer to "whole" than expected when they open a four-game home series against the Reds on Thursday night. The Giants already said they planned to activate shortstop Brandon Crawford from the 10-day disabled list after playing in two rehab games for Double-A Richmond, Va.

