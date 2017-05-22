Giants CF Denard Span sidelined by left thumb injury
Span was injured when he got jammed on a pitch during Sunday's 8-3 loss at St. Louis. Giants manager Bruce Bochy says Span is available to pinch run or play defense, but likely will be out of the lineup again Tuesday.
