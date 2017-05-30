Giants call up Triple-A standout Calixte

Engineering a straightforward personnel move Tuesday, the Giants recalled utility man Orlando Calixte from Triple-A Sacramento, where he had been among the affiliate's top performers if not its very best. Calixte, 25, compiled a .287/.331/.507 slash line in 41 games with Sacramento, along with eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 11 stolen bases in 12 attempts.

