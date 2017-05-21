Giants, Cain can't pull off a series sweep against Cardinals
MAY 21: Starter Matt Cain #18 of the San Francisco Giants pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at Busch Stadium on May 21, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. ST. LOUIS The last time the Giants completed a three-game sweep over the Cardinals here in the Gateway City, current bullpen coach Mark Gardner was the winning pitcher and current scout Brian Johnson went deep.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
San Francisco Giants Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco to honor Tony Bennett with statue... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Shay
|1
|MLB Expansion? Where? How? (May '15)
|May '15
|Liam
|1
|San Francisco Giants Honor Hunter Pence Fence C... (May '15)
|May '15
|tom wingo
|2
|A timeline in the career of Barry Bonds (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Hill's double lifts Diamondbacks past Giants (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|Dodgers Go For Three-Peat in the National Leagu... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|mike tirico
|2
|Grading the San Francisco Giants' Offseason Pos... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|shuttip
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Francisco Giants Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC