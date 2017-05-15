Dodger fans' bid to troll Giants with...

Dodger fans' bid to troll Giants with banner backfires

15 hrs ago

Dodger fans sitting in the center-field bleachers at AT&T Park unfurl a gigantic banner supporting their team during the seventh inning of Monday night's 8-4 Giants victory Dodger fans sitting in the center-field bleachers at AT&T Park unfurl a gigantic banner supporting their team during the seventh inning of Monday night's 8-4 Giants victory You have to hand it to the huge group of Dodgers fans who bought up a huge section of seats in the center-field bleachers at AT&T Park on Monday night. One of them snuck in a gigantic blue banner with the Dodgers' LA logo, and in the seventh inning they unfurled it and hoisted it over their heads.

