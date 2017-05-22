D-backs pick up slack in Pollock's ab...

D-backs pick up slack in Pollock's absence

18 hrs ago

There were many reasons for the D-backs' struggles in 2016, but one that is cited most often is the injury to outfielder A.J. Pollock just a few days before Opening Day. It has only been five games since Pollock strained his right groin, a very small sample size, but the D-backs seem to be responding well, having won all five.

