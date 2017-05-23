Cubs top Giants behind Lester's complete game, Schwarber's career-long HR
Jon Lester pitched a four-hitter for the Chicago Cubs' first complete game of the season with 10 strikeouts and no walks on Tuesday. Jon Lester starred to inspire reigning World Series champions the Chicago Cubs to a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in MLB.
