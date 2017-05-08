Crawford doubles as Squirrels beat Curve 3-1

Brandon Crawford went 1-3 with a double in a rehab assignment on Monday night, assisting theFlying Squirrels to a 3-1 win over the Altoona Curve . Crawford doubled in the first inning and played six frames for Richmond in his first game-action since April 25. The win snapped the Flying Squirrels three game skid.

