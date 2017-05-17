Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger sit, Kik...

Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger sit, Kike Hernandez bats cleanup

Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger are out of the lineup on Tuesday night for the Dodgers , in the middle game of their three-game series against the Giants . For Bellinger, it his first time in 20 games since joining the Dodgers that he isn't starting.

