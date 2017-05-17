Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger sit, Kike Hernandez bats cleanup
Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger are out of the lineup on Tuesday night for the Dodgers , in the middle game of their three-game series against the Giants . For Bellinger, it his first time in 20 games since joining the Dodgers that he isn't starting.
