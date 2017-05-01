Cody Bellinger makes first start at first base for Dodgers
Cody Bellinger remains in the Dodgers starting lineup on Tuesday night, but he's not in left field, where he started his first seven games. Bellinger gets the start at first base in the middle game against the Giants .
